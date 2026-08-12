Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Today - August 12, 2026

Karachi, August 12, 2026 — The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is still trading in Pakistan’s open market compared with the interbank rate of Rs73.9531 according to SBP report. Latest open-market indications put buying near Rs74.10 and selling around Rs75.20.

The interbank level reflects official and interbank dealings, while the open market responds more directly to physical cash demand from the public. The spread is typical for SAR in Pakistan and remains relatively contained.

Demand for Saudi Riyals remains strong among Pakistanis for several practical reasons.

Thousands travel to Saudi Arabia each year for Hajj and Umrah and often buy riyals in advance to cover costs and lock in rates before seasonal spikes. Families also build SAR holdings or use SAR-linked savings options, including schemes such as Naya Pakistan Certificates available in riyals, to prepare for future pilgrimage or to hold a relatively stable currency.

Because the Saudi Riyal is pegged to the US dollar, many view it as a useful store of value against PKR fluctuations. Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia send substantial remittances, and local buyers sometimes accumulate SAR for diversification, Gulf-related business needs, or as a hedge, reinforcing everyday demand for the currency.

The Iran war, which escalated from late February, disrupted energy markets through pressure on the Strait of Hormuz and drove sharp rises in oil prices at various stages, creating risk-off flows into the US dollar. Import-dependent Asian economies saw currencies such as the Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah, and Philippine peso come under pressure amid higher energy costs, inflation risks, and capital outflows. Pakistan’s rupee showed relative resilience for much of the period, supported in part by Saudi financial inflows and deposits that helped stabilize reserves and limit depreciation pressure despite the external shock.

Oil-price spikes fed imported inflation risks across energy importers, while safe-haven dollar strength amplified pressure on floating regional currencies. As diplomatic efforts and shipping conditions evolved, some of the extreme volatility eased, but the episode underscored how Middle East geopolitics quickly transmit to regional FX and energy costs.

For those watching SAR rates, the interbank figure offers the cleaner official reference while open-market cash rates better reflect real demand for travel, savings, and remittances. Rates can shift with global oil moves, remittance flows, and local liquidity, so checking licensed exchange companies for the latest quotes remains advisable.