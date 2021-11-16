Saudia enhances fleet with suite of Boeing services

Saudia, flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, selected Boeing for a suite of services to improve their 787 Dreamliner and 777 fleets’ operational efficiency through digital analytics, and to modify their 777 cabin interiors.

“As ever, Saudia is continuously focused on operational efficiency, optimal fleet utilisation, and deployment,” said Captain Ibrahim S. Koshy, CEO, SAUDIA. “We see our continued alliance with Boeing and these essential services as an enabler that will help to drive our progress toward this vision.”

Saudia will utilise Boeing’s Optimised Maintenance Programme (OMP), which uses advanced data analytics to provide detailed insights for improved maintenance operations, and Boeing’s Airplane Health Management (AHM) digital solution, which applies predictive maintenance analytics and diagnostic tools to help improve the quality and speed of maintenance decisions, resulting in improved on-time performance. These services will be combined with Boeing’s OEM engineering and consulting expertise.

“Our Boeing consulting teams have partnered closely with SAUDIA for many years to find new opportunities to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. We are delighted to continue this partnership by applying our advanced digital solutions,” said Ted Colbert, president and CEO, Boeing Global Services. “Similarly, SAUDIA will be able to rely on our 777 interiors engineering expertise throughout the course of their fleet reconfiguration plans.”

Boeing’s interior modification team will partner with SAUDIA to deliver all aspects of their 777 modification, including design, certification, and the supply of parts required for completion.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defence products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact.

Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.

