Saurabh Shukla reveals how SRK treats Suhana on 'King' set

Saurabh Shukla shared his experience working with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in much anticipated film King. The project will mark the first collaboration between Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan.

In the latest interview, Shukla reflected on the shoot and spoke highly of Khan’s professionalism, emphasising the discipline and dedication he brings to the set. He noted that both Khan and Suhana have displayed exceptional work ethic throughout filming, creating an environment that is both focused and collaborative. Their approach to the craft reflects a deep respect for the filmmaking process, he added.

Shukla also revisited his earlier collaboration with Khan in Baadshah (1999), recalling that their interaction back then was minimal, as Khan was still in the early stages of his rising stardom.

Comparing the two experiences, he observed a remarkable evolution in Khan’s personality and presence. Today, he describes Khan as more grounded, composed, and refined, qualities that come with decades of experience at the top of the industry.

Shukla further pointed out that Khan’s journey from a rising star to a global phenomenon is not a testament of his talent alone but also his strategic thinking and consistency over the years.

Touching on Khan’s role as a father, Shukla praised his parenting style. He noted Khan appears committed to allowing Suhana to carve out her own identity in the industry, rather than overshadowing her.

King is set to be a landmark film, not only for its star power but also for bringing together two generations of the Khan family on screen for the first time. The film is expected to be released on December 24.

Suhana made her first acting debut in the short film The Grey Part of Blue (2019) and later made her official Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023) on Netflix.