Savannah Guthrie leaves show in emergency

Savannah Guthrie left her show in the middle of the live broadcast as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, ’s search continues.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin addressed her absence during the programme, telling viewers, “Savannah had to leave a little early. She’ll be right back tomorrow, though.” No official reason was initially provided for Guthrie’s departure. However, the exit came as renewed public attention focused on the disappearance of her mother, who has now been missing for 95 days.

A documentary titled NewsNation Presents, The Nancy Guthrie Mystery aired on Wednesday and featured a clinical and forensic psychologist, a criminologist and behaviour analyst, and a criminal profiler discussing the case and ongoing investigation.

Guthrie had previously stepped away from Today for nearly two months before returning in April. During her first broadcast back, she told viewers, “It is good to be home. Ready or not, let’s do the news.”

In a previous interview with former Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, Guthrie spoke about the emotional toll of the situation, saying, “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. It is unbearable.” Following Wednesday’s broadcast, reports citing a source claimed Guthrie’s early departure “had nothing to do with her mom” and was instead connected to another appointment.

Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie, have continued making public appeals for information related to their mother’s disappearance through interviews and social media posts. NBC has not publicly commented further on Guthrie’s early exit from the programme.

Earlier, Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her Arizona home on February 1. According to reports, investigators believe she may have been taken from the property after surveillance footage allegedly showed a masked individual approaching the residence before her disappearance.