Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea as search for mom reaches one month

Savannah Guthrie is once again asking for prayers as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, reaches the one-month mark.

The Today show co-anchor, 54, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Monday, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support while urging the public not to lose hope.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” she wrote. “Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home.”

Savannah posted the message alongside a photo of a memorial set up outside her mother’s Arizona home. Earlier in the day, she was photographed at the property with her sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The trio walked toward the memorial arm in arm, carrying yellow flowers.

They placed the flowers among handmade signs that read, “Bring Nancy Home,” “Please come home,” and “Dear Guthrie family, your neighbors stand with you.” The family members embraced tightly in front of the display as deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department stood nearby.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department surrounded Savannah, Annie and Cioni during their emotional outing.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 after she was allegedly taken from her home in the middle of the night. Authorities have described the case as an active investigation. The FBI has joined local law enforcement efforts and previously released surveillance footage showing a masked individual with a weapon disabling Nancy’s front door camera the day she disappeared.