Savannah Guthrie makes heartbreaking plea for mom's safe return

American journalist Savannah Guthrie, the well-known co-anchor of the Today show, has made a heartfelt plea for the safe return of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

On February 4, the program host shared a heart-wrenching video message via her official Instagram account alongside her siblings, Camron and Annie Guthrie. The video was addressed to their missing mother and the individual who may have abducted her from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

The 84-year-old’s disappearance on February 1 has sparked both a police inquiry and a widespread public outcry.

“Our mom is our heart and our home. Her health—her heart—is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without her medicine; she needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer,” Savannah Guthrie stated in the video message.

The family also addressed media claims regarding ransom notes. Savannah emphasized that before negotiations continue, there must be “proof of life.”

“We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” she added.

Annie Guthrie read a moving letter detailing their mother’s joy and tenacity in the face of adversity. “The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. She is our beacon… She chooses joy day after day, despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief,” she said. Speaking directly to her mother, Annie added, “Mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.”

The disappearance remains under active investigation by the authorities. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that Nancy’s home has been designated a crime scene and DNA samples have been collected.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nanos stated, “At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest,” adding that officials are currently interviewing anyone who may have recently communicated with her.