Savannah Guthrie refuses armed bodyguards at NBC premises

Savannah Guthrie refused to keep any armed security while on the NBC studio premises. The reason for her decision is celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

The man responsible for the Naughty but Nice Substack hears that NBC itself was the one that offered round-the-clock personal protection for the host. Even dedicated guards inside the 30 Rock and Studio 1A were one of their offerings, but she’s said ‘no’ to it.

The insider explained the reason and noted, “She doesn’t want a bodyguard sitting outside her office or walking her through the halls. She wants to feel normal at work. There is extra security at the show and throughout NBC right now. The building is locked down tighter than usual”.

But that’s not all, they have even restricted access to the host, the source explained. “Access is stricter than ever. No pass, no entry, no exceptions. Even longtime staff are being turned away if they don’t follow protocol. Rules are rules right now”.

But while they admit, her ‘no’ made it so there would be no private, dedicated security just for Savannah inside her office. “Her off-site security is being handled. But those details are private.”

As for the host herself, its said “she wants to walk in, do her job, and not feel surrounded by fear. She’s protected. But she’s not giving up her normal life.”

Earlier, Savanah Guthrie returned to the Today show, following her mother’s kidnapping on January 1st, but also seems to have declined any possibility of armed security while on the NBC studio premises.