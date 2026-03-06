Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ Show studio amid search for her mother

Savannah Guthrie briefly returned to the studio of Today this week, marking her first visit since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared more than a month ago.

According to a spokesperson for the NBC morning show, Guthrie stopped by the studio on March 5 to spend time with her colleagues and express her gratitude for their support during the difficult period.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues,” the spokesperson said in a statement. They added that the longtime anchor intends to return to the program on air, though no date has yet been confirmed.

“She remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home,”; they added.

For now, Guthrie is focused on supporting her family and continuing efforts to help find her 84-year-old mother.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with family at her home in Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing the following day after failing to attend a scheduled virtual church service.

Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office have been working on the case. Authorities previously released surveillance images from a Nest doorbell camera showing a masked individual approaching the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s home on the night she vanished.