Savannah Guthrie shares emotional Easter message amid search for missing mom

Savannah Guthrie has shared a deeply personal reflection on faith, doubt and resilience in an emotional Easter message, as the search for her missing mother continues.

The Today co-anchor, 54, recorded the message for her church, Good Shepherd New York, which streamed its Easter service on April 5. The appearance comes just days before her scheduled return to television and more than two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

In her address, Guthrie acknowledged the contrast between Easter’s message of hope and her own “season of trial,” revealing that the ongoing uncertainty has tested her faith in profound ways.

“We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away. When life itself seems far harder than death,” she said. “These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment. For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway.”

Guthrie also reflected on the pain of uncertainty, describing the anguish of not knowing what has happened to her mother. She questioned whether even Jesus experienced such a feeling, calling it a “grievous and uniquely cruel injury” marked by confusion and unanswered questions.

Despite the darkness, Savannah Guthrie concluded her message with a reaffirmation of faith. She emphasized that acknowledging pain and loss is essential to fully embracing the hope of Easter, adding that “it is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent.”

“I still believe,” she said, ending her message with a heartfelt “Happy Easter.”

Meanwhile, the search for Nancy Guthrie remains ongoing. She was last seen on the night of January 31, and authorities continue to investigate her disappearance. Surveillance footage reportedly showed a masked individual near her home, though no suspects have been identified.