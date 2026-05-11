Savannah Guthrie is continuing to plead for answers in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie even in emotional Mother’s Day message as the search for the missing 84-year-old remains ongoing.

On Sunday, May 10, the Today host posted a heartfelt video montage on Instagram featuring memories of her mother before she was reportedly abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1 by a masked man.

“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with our every breath,” Savannah wrote in the caption. “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

The journalist also urged the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators.

“We need help,” she continued. “Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home..”

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case, but the FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery or an arrest. Savannah and her family later increased the reward to $1 million and donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Hours before Savannah’s emotional post, her husband, Michael Feldman, shared his own Mother’s Day tribute on Instagram, praising his wife during the difficult time.