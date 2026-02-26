Savannah Guthrie’s husband visits Today Show for special reason amid Nancy’s search

Amid the ongoing search for her missing mother, Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Mike Feldman, made a deeply emotional visit to the Today offices to personally thank the staff for their unwavering support.

The visit – which took place roughly two weeks ago – was described by insiders as profoundly moving, with “a lot of tears” shared between Feldman and the newsroom team. Since Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Arizona home on February 1, the family has faced intense uncertainty, offering up to $1 million as a reward for information leading to her safe return.

“It was great for him to look everyone in the eye and vice versa. He went around and thanked everyone, and got a bunch of hugs. This is an extension of their family, and never more so than now. They’re more than co-workers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too,” a source shared.

Sources close to the family told Page Six that the outpouring of support from NBC staff has been overwhelming. From helping with meals and clothing to offering childcare and small moments of relief, colleagues have gone above and beyond to ease the family’s burden during this crisis. “The love is real,” the insider added.

Savannah Guthrie has remained off the air while the search continues, with former co-anchor Hoda Kotb filling in. She last spoke publicly on February 15, pleading for her mother’s abductors to “do the right thing.”