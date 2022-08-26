Save the life of Azar: Flood victims of Sindh left helpless in Hyderabad

A one-month-old ailing Azar is battling for life in a camp of flood victims of Sindh who have arrived in Hyderabad from Naushahro Feroze, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The country was hit by disastrous rains and floods, causing huge financial and life losses in the affected areas. Several terrifying videos have surfaced on social media platforms that showed the disasters in the flood-hit areas.

A one-month-old boy namely Azar is waiting for immediate assistance in a camp of flood victims in the second largest city of Sindh, Hyderabad. More than 200 flood victims are currently taking shelter at a school building in Old Wahdat Colony of the Qasimabad area and waiting for government assistance.

The family of the infant, Azar, was not having the medicines or milk for the child and his mother was extremely worried about his deteriorated health condition. The school administration left the flood victims helpless after locking the doors of the rooms.

Sindh minister Nasir Hussain Shah told ARY News that he has ordered the deputy commissioner to provide medicines and essential items to the infant.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah disbursed relief funds to the accounts of all deputy commissioners and it was the government’s responsibility to provide food and other essential commodities to the flood victims.

The minister said that the government is closely monitoring the flood situation and maximum assistance will be provided to the affected people.

Several residential societies are submerged into flood water but the administration has vanished from the public appearance instead of starting dewatering operations in the flooded areas.

After watching aerial footage, it emerged that the citizens of Hyderabad were restricted inside their homes due to flooded roads and streets, whereas, the residents of the flooded areas were facing shortage of food as well.

