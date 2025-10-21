"Save your sons from RSS": Prakash Raj appeals to parents amidst anti-BJP stance

The versatile Bollywood actor Prakash Raj, continuing his stand against the extremist ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has made an appeal to Indian parents regarding the safety of their children.

The “Singham”-fame actor took to X, urging Indian parents to safeguard their male and female offspring from the politics of “miscreants.”

Prakash Raj turned his guns toward the ruling party, the BJP, after the murder of his friend by BJP goons.

The actor shared a picture in his post on the social media site in which a young boy and girl are carrying a placard.

Through the placard, he emphasized to the parents: “Save your sons from RSS” and “safeguard your daughters from BJP.”

If you love your country and your children.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #justasking https://t.co/FXnc1FsJP3 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 20, 2025

He has been vocal against the BJP over its politics based on hatred against religions, whereas he preaches for humanity to prevail in society.

Raj’s Strong Stance on Gaza

At a massive pro-Palestine rally in Chennai on September 20, 2025, actor Prakash Raj delivered a powerful message on the ongoing violence in Gaza. Prakash Raj stated, “Israel alone is not responsible. America is responsible. Modi’s silence is responsible too.” His words highlighted the role of global powers and national leaders in allowing the humanitarian crisis to continue, comparing silence to ignoring a wound that only worsens if left untreated.

The rally drew thousands of participants, including political leaders, social activists, and prominent figures like Sathyaraj, Vetri Maaran, and Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Raj’s speech formed part of a broader appeal for international accountability and continuous advocacy for the oppressed people of Palestine, emphasizing that speaking out is a moral duty beyond politics.