England’s Michael Vaughan criticizes India after South Africa debacle

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a jibe at India following the side’s humiliating defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Centurion’s Supersport Park.

India lost their series opener by an innings and 32 runs inside three days. Rohit Sharma’s side scored 245 in their first innings on the back of KL Rahul’s century.

In reply, South Africa managed 408 as Dean Elgar top-scored with 185 and Marco Jansen and David Bedingham scored 84 and 56 respectively.

India, that were already trailing by 163, were dismissed for just 131 as Nandre Burger returned with a four-wicket haul. Star batter Virat Kohli was the lone ranger as he top-scored with his 76.

Michael Vaughan, who is covering the ongoing three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan, shared his views on dismal India’s performance. He called them an “underachieving” team who are nowhere near winning a major ICC tournament.

“I think they are, yeah,” Michael Vaughan said while answering a question whether if India are an underachieving team. “Well, they don’t win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skillsets… they won here (Australia) twice, magnificent but the last few World Cups, been nowhere, T20 World Cups, nowhere.

“You go so South Africa, who are, you know, useful in Test match cricket and to produce a performance like that… I mean, with all the talent they have, and the resources they have, I don’t think they win anything.”

India’s latest heartbreak in a global cricketing tournament came in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home turf. Rohit Sharma’s side, who were unbeatean before the finale, were outplayed by six wickets by Australia.

