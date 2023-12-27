18.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Dean Elgar scores emphatic century in first India Test

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Veteran South Africa batter Dean Elgar on Wednesday scored a memorable century against India in the ongoing first Test at Centurion’s Supersport Park and the video of the triumphant moment is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Dean Elgar scored his 14th Test century in style with an imperious pull shot in front of square off India’s pacer Shardul Thakur’s bowling.

The crowd and his teammates stood up to applaud a super knock.

It is turning out to be a knock to remember as the left-handed batter ended the second day on 140 not out. He showed brilliant composure on a testing pitch, and skill when it came to punishing loose deliveries.

His knock included 23 fours and came off just 211 deliveries before bad light stopped play with South Africa 256-5, leading by 11 runs in the first innings.

Dean Elgar, who retires after this two-Test series, previously scored home Test centuries in Cape Town and Gqeberha (two each), Durban, Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Johannesburg so he was delighted to complete the set.

“It’s a special game for me, my last international fixture here, and my family and friends are watching,” he said. “I haven’t had a Test hundred at Centurion before — it’s the one that got away so I’m very happy to be on the board.

“I’ve now got hundreds at all the Test venues in South Africa, which is pretty cool.”

Related – Dean Elgar century sees South Africa to 11-run lead over India

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.