‘Saving lives’: PM Shehbaz Sharif launches nationwide CPR training

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched an initiative titled National Movement on CPR training, Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi announced on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Sufi said that he was pleased to initiate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative of National movement on CPR Training.

“CPR has saved countless lives around the world at places where immediate medical assistance is limited,” he said and asked the public to learn and become a responsible citizen.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CPR is intended to restart a heart that has stopped beating, known as cardiac arrest, which is typically caused by an electrical disturbance in the heart muscle.

Although a heart attack is not the same thing – it occurs when blood flow to the heart is partly or completely blocked, often by a clot – a heart attack can also cause the heart to stop beating.

Whatever the cause of cardiac arrest, restarting the heart as quickly as possible to get blood flowing to the brain is essential to preventing permanent brain damage. More often than not, cardiac arrest ends in death or severe neurological impairment.

