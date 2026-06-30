SBCA announces major transfers, postings of officers

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has carried out a major reshuffle of officers, issuing transfer and posting orders for several officials with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

The appointments and transfers were approved by the Director General of SBCA as part of an administrative reorganisation within the authority.

According to the notification, Engineer Faheem Murtaza has been appointed as Director of Architecture and Planning.

The reshuffle also includes transfers of several directors, deputy directors and assistant directors across different departments.

Administrative changes have been made in Karachi’s East, South and Malir districts, while a number of officers have been assigned additional charge of various positions.

The notification further states that several officials have been directed to report to the Administration Section until further orders.

All transfer and posting orders have come into effect immediately.

Earlier, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) introduced a digital one-window system to make construction permit services more transparent, efficient, faster, and citizen-friendly.

Under this system, modern facilities will be provided to citizens, builders, architects, and engineers, including online applications, e-payment of challans, real-time tracking, SMS alerts, e-certification, digital approvals, security features, a mobile application, e-portal, dynamic website, courier services, and inter-departmental coordination.

According to the proposed procedure, Category One cases relating to residential plots, including residential plots up to 399 square yards under specified conditions, as well as residential bungalows exceeding 399 square yards, will be processed through the single-window facility within 15 days, subject to the submission of complete documentation and fulfilment of all legal requirements.

Category Two and Category Three construction cases will be processed through the respective district offices in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Category Four cases relating to public sale, public-use, and industrial buildings will be processed through the one-window cell. Similarly, major town planning and land development projects falling under Category Five will also be handled through the one-window cell.