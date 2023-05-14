SBCA announces operation against illegal structures in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Sunday announced to launch operation against illegal structures in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Director general SBCA said structures built without the approval of the building plan from the body will be razed in Karachi.

Action will also be taken against the illegal construction on the residential plots and those involved in constructing extra floors and portions without the approval of the SBCA.

Earlier this month, Sindh government dismissed the acting Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from his position without disclosing the reason.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh issued a notification and dismissed the Director General of the SBCA, Ishrat Khuhro, from his position and directed him to report to the Services and General Administration.

Sources within the SBCA revealed that the DG-SBCA Ishrat Khuhro lost his job due to opposing ‘powerful’ system.