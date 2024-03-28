SBCA asked to take action against illegal constructions in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to show no compromise on the issue of illegal constructions in Karachi.

During his first visit to the office of SBCA after assuming charge of his ministerial position, Saeed Ghani directed the SBCA officials to ensure ‘indiscriminate and uncompromising’ action against those involved in illegal construction in the city.

He said the area additional director of the SBCA would be held responsible if, from now on, any unauthorised construction takes place in any locality in Karachi.

The local government minister directed all building inspectors, senior building inspectors, and additional building inspectors to submit reports monthly regarding illegal construction in their respective jurisdictions.

Saeed Ghani said the SBCA’s rules of business should clearly define the procedure for fixing responsibility for illegal construction in the city.

He also directed the SBCA officials to launch a public awareness campaign to inform people about unauthorised constructions in the city to prevent them from purchasing such properties for their accommodation.

The local government minister said that relevant laws and rules should be amended wherever necessary to ensure stern lawful action against builders involved in unauthorised construction.