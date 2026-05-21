SBCA goes digital for transparent, efficient services

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) is introducing a digital one-window system to make construction permit services more transparent, efficient, faster, and citizen-friendly.

Under this system, modern facilities will be provided to citizens, builders, architects, and engineers, including online applications, e-payment of challans, real-time tracking, SMS alerts, e-certification, digital approvals, security features, a mobile application, e-portal, dynamic website, courier services, and inter-departmental coordination.

According to the proposed procedure, Category One cases relating to residential plots, including residential plots up to 399 square yards under specified conditions, as well as residential bungalows exceeding 399 square yards, will be processed through the single-window facility within 15 days, subject to the submission of complete documentation and fulfilment of all legal requirements.

Category Two and Category Three construction cases will be processed through the respective district offices in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Category Four cases relating to public sale, public-use, and industrial buildings will be processed through the one-window cell. Similarly, major town planning and land development projects falling under Category Five will also be handled through the one-window cell.

Earlier this month, the government of Sindh announced a significant step toward modernizing its urban governance system as the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) moves to fully automate all four categories of construction permits within one month.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Press Information, the initiative marks a major milestone in the province’s ongoing digital transformation agenda aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and public service delivery in the construction sector.