SBCA seals tilted residential building in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) staff have sealed a five-storey residential building located in Allah Wala Town area of Karachi’s Korangi after it tilted to one side, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, SBCA staff reached the spot and sealed the building after preliminary inspection. The team was of the view that a complete inspection will be carried out in the morning after which it will be decided whether the building is fit for living or not.

The SBCA officials also informed that the five-storey residential building has constructed on 94-yard plot and consists of 10 flats. The officials said that the residents of the building have evacuated the building and added that valuables belonging to residents are still in the building.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 27 people were killed and several others injured after a residential building collapsed in Gulbahar area of the city in March this year.

A Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team probing the collapse of the residential building had claimed that the two-storey building caved in due to its weak foundation.

The report also said that the underground boring in nearby areas impacted the building foundation. “We will be sending the samples from the debris for lab tests in order to ascertain real cause of the collapse,” said one official of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).