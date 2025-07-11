SBCA to launch crackdown on illegal constructions across Karachi

KARACHI: Following Lyari building collapse and the subsequent arrests of officials and staff, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has now decided to launch a citywide operation against illegal constructions.

The SBCA has announced a decisive action plan to demolish all illegally constructed and under-construction buildings across Karachi.

The demolitions will be carried out at the expense of the property owners, and in cases of non-payment, the costs will be recovered under tax liabilities.

According to the plan, the anti-encroachment operations will begin in densely populated areas, with support from district administrations.

SBCA has assured that all safety protocols will be strictly followed during the demolitions.

Furthermore, the SBCA has directed all Additional Directors, District Directors, Regional Directors, and the Director of Demolition to begin implementation immediately.

The authority will submit daily progress reports to the government regarding the operations.

On Thursday, Karachi police ‘arrested’ more than 10 people, including Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in Lyari building collapse incident.

Lyari building collapse last week claimed over 25 lives.

As per details, Karachi’s District City Police launched operations in various areas in connection with the recent Karachi building collapse incident in Lyari’s Baghdadi area.

According to sources, more than 10 individuals were taken into custody, including seven officers from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The detained individuals also include owners of the flats in the collapsed building.

Sources reveal that the SBCA officials in custody were directly involved in the approval process and construction oversight of the building.