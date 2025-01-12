SBP announces advance MPC meetings calendar

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced the half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings on a rolling basis.

As per the issued schedule the first meeting of the calendar year 2025 will be convened on Monday January 27 and decisions of the monetary policy committee will be announced later by the governor SBP in a press conference.

The next MPC meeting is scheduled on Monday March 10 and the third meeting as per the half yearly schedule will be held on May 5 while the fourth MPC meeting is scheduled on June 16.

Read more: SBP slashes policy rate by 200 basis points

In its last MPC meeting on December 16, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slashed policy rate by 200 basis points.

It added that the inflation declined to 4.9 percent on a year-to-year basis in November2024, in line with the ‘MPC’s expectations’.

“This deceleration was mainly driven by the continued decline in food inflation as well as the phasing out of the impact of the hike in gas tariffs in November 2023. However, the committee noted that core inflation, at 9.7 percent, is proving to be sticky, whereas inflation expectations of consumers and businesses remain volatile,“ the SBP added.