SBP announces bank holiday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday on Tuesday on account of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced a bank holiday on September 17, corresponding to the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in observance of Eid Miladun Nabi ((PBUH).

Eid Miladun Nabi marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a significant event in the Islamic calendar. Eid Miladun Nabi is celebrated with great reverence and devotion across Pakistan. The day is marked by various religious activities, including special prayers, recitations of the Holy Quran, and sermons highlighting the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Many cities and towns are adorned with lights and decorations, and processions are held to honour the Prophet’s legacy. The occasion serves as a reminder of the Prophet’s message of peace, compassion, and justice.

In addition to the closure of the State Bank, various government offices, educational institutions, and businesses will also observe the holiday.

The day is an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on the Prophet’s life and contributions to humanity and to renew their commitment to following his example in their daily lives. Community gatherings and charitable activities are also common, as people come together to celebrate and support those in need.