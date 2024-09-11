BISE reschedules exams postponed due to Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore rescheduled SSC Part-I (9th class) exams originally scheduled for September 17 in the wake of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

According to a notification issued by the BISP, the exams of Education, History, Food and Nutrition, Al-Quran, Geometry, and Technical Drawing, will now be held on September 19.

“It is hereby notified for the information of students and public at large that due to the gazetted holiday on the occasion of “Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on 17th September 2024, the BISE Lahore postponed the following papers of Secondary School Certificate Part-I (9th) Second Annual Examination, 2024 which were scheduled to be held on 17-09-2024,” the notification read.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the 12th Rabiul Awwal will be observed on Tuesday, 17th September as the moon of the Islamic month was not sighted on September 4

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held its meeting in Islamabad, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, to determine the sighting of the new moon. However, there were no reports of the moon being sighted in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, or any other part of the country.

The Islamic month began on Friday (September 06) and Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be observed on 12th Rabiul Awwal on 17th September.