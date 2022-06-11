SBP extends last date for exchanging old banknotes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the last date for exchanging old banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1,000 till December 31, 2022.

The central bank mentioned that the old currency notes are exchangeable from the offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporations.

These banknotes are exchangeable from SBP BSC Offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad and D. I. Khan, the statement reads.

100,50,10اور 1000 روپے مالیت کے پرانے ڈیزائن کے نوٹ تبدیل کرانے کی تاریخ میں ایک سال کی توسیع کردی گئی ہے۔ پرانے ڈیزائن کے ان نوٹوں کو 31 دسمبر 2022ء تک پاکستان بھر میں قائم ایس بی پی – بی ایس سی کے دفاتر سے تبدیل کرایا جاسکتا ہے۔ تفصیلات اس لنک پردیکھیں۔ https://t.co/g8oJf1jOrU pic.twitter.com/Hv39akyMmd — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 10, 2022

Demonetized banknotes

State Bank is the sole issuer of banknotes in the country ensuring an adequate supply of good quality banknotes across the country is among its key strategic goals. SBP collects soiled and unfit banknotes from the market and replaces them with fresh banknotes.

Like other central banks, SBP issues new series of banknotes from time to time and demonetizes the earlier series with the approval of the federal government.

Further, the approval for the demonetization of banknotes is granted by Federal Cabinet on the recommendations of the SBP board in terms of section 25(2) of SBP Act, 1956.

The issuance of new series and demonetization of the old design banknotes helps central banks in checking to counterfeit and ensuring the integrity of banknotes in circulation.

The new series of banknotes was issued from 2005 to 2008 and the old design banknotes have been slowly phased out from circulation.

The federal government has therefore decided to demonetize old design banknotes of Rs 10, 50, 100 and 1000. These notes have ceased to be Legal Tender effective from 1st December 2016.

