SBP reserves fall $479mn to $19.5bn

KARACHI: The country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 2.4% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On September 17, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $19,543.4 million, down $479 million compared with $20,022.7 million recorded on September 10.

“The decrease came on the back of external debt repayments,” stated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a statement.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the central bank, stood at $26,402.6 million.

Read:ROSHAN DIGITAL ACCOUNTS ATTRACT US$2.3 BN, SBP GOVERNOR TELLS PM IMRAN KHAN

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,859.2 million.