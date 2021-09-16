SBP reserves remain stable at $20bn

KARACHI: The country’s foreign reserves held by the central bank remained stable during the week ending on September 10, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On September 10, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $20,022.7 million.

The central bank said the overall foreign reserves of the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $27,064.9 million.

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 27.06 billion as of September 10, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v pic.twitter.com/Mt7quK6BD2 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 16, 2021

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,042.2 million.

On August 27, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.56 billion, hitting an all-time high of $20.145bn.

The foreign reserves held by the State Bank were recorded at $20.145bn on August 27.