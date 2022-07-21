SBP’s forex reserves down $389mn to $9.33bn

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined by $389 million during the week ended on July 15, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $9,328.6 million

“During the week ended on 15-Jul-2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by US$ 389 million to US$ 9,328.6 million mainly due to external debt repayments,” stated the SBP.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $15,241.5 million, the SBP said.

