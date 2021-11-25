Friday, November 26, 2021
Web Desk

SBP forex reserves fall $691mn to $16.3bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $691 million on a weekly basis, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On November 19, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $16,254.1 million, down $691 million compared with $16,945.4 million on November 12.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22.77 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.519 billion.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday announced that the promised amount of US$3 billion from Saudi Arabia will be transferred this week.

In a tweet, he shared that legal formalities regarding the transfer of US$3 billion promised by Saudi Arabia have also been finalized and the amount would be transferred to Pakistan in the ongoing week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced to deposit $3 billion with the central bank and extended $1.2 billion of trade finance to support the country’s balance of payments.

