SBP keeps monetary policy rate unchanged

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced to keep the interest rate unchanged at 11 per cent, ARY News reported.

“The interest rate has been kept unchanged in view of the existing inflation levels and recent floods in the country”, central bank said in a statement.

The Monetary Policy Committee meeting chaired by Governor Jameel Ahmad conducted a detailed review of domestic and global economic conditions, inflation trends, and growth indicators.

Earlier, experts believed that in view of the current inflation levels and overall economic situation, the interest rate is likely to remain unchanged at 11 per cent.

As per the SBP’s report, monthly inflation in September 2025 stood at 5.6 per cent, while the current account recorded a surplus of $110 million during the same month.

In the last monetary policy announced on September 15, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the policy rate unchanged at 11bps.

“The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 per cent in its meeting held on September 15, 2025,” the SBP said on its website, adding that a detailed statement will be released shortly.

Experts were of the view that despite stable inflation, the economic challenges triggered by the floods leave little room for a rate cut.