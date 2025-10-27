SBP to unveil new monetary policy today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce its new monetary policy today (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to the central bank, the Monetary Policy Committee meeting will be chaired by Governor Jameel Ahmad.

The committee will conduct a detailed review of domestic and global economic conditions, inflation trends, and growth indicators.

Experts believe that in view of the current inflation levels and overall economic situation, the interest rate is likely to remain unchanged.

At present, the policy rate stands at 11 per cent, the State Bank confirmed.

As per the SBP’s report, monthly inflation in September 2025 stood at 5.6 per cent, while the current account recorded a surplus of $110 million during the same month.

In the last monetary policy announced on September 15, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the policy rate unchanged at 11bps.

“The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 per cent in its meeting held on September 15, 2025,” the SBP said on its website, adding that a detailed statement will be released shortly.

Earlier, it was being assumed by economic experts that the policy rate would remain unchanged at 11 per cent due to the prevailing flood situation in the country.

The SBP’s latest data shows that inflation stood at 3 per cent in August 2025, while the current account deficit for July was recorded at $240 million.

Experts believe that despite stable inflation, the economic challenges triggered by the floods leave little room for a rate cut.