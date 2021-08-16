Men posing as SBP officials ‘arrested’ for selling counterfeit Pakistan currency

ISLAMABAD: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) department of Islamabad police Monday claimed to have arrested three men posing as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) employees preparing and selling counterfeit Pakistan currency, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CIA police, three members of a gang preparing counterfeit Pakistani currency were arrested and fake currency notes amounting to 150,000 rupees have been recovered from their possession.

“Rs200,000 looted from the people have also been recovered from their possession.”

The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Jahangir, Shahzeb, and Malik Muhammad Younus as Islamabad police launched an investigation in the matter after registering an FIR against them.

“The suspects used to identify themselves as the state bank employees,” a CIA police official said adding that they also assured people of bringing with them the machine used to print currency notes at the SBP.

In a similar action recently, police arrested two accused involved in circulating fake currency in Karachi’s Steel Town.

As per Senior Superintendent (SP) Malir Malik Sanghar, two people named Ghulam Farid and Imran have been taken into custody over circulating fake currency in Steel Town.

The accused were selling fake currency note of 1000 at Rs250 and counterfeit notes of 5000 at Rs2000. Fake currency worth Rs0.5 was also recovered from the custody of the arrested. The fake currency notes were smuggled to Karachi from Peshawar.