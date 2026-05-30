ISLAMABAD: The 10-month foreign exchange earnings of Pakistan’s information technology (IT) freelance community in the current financial year surged by nearly 50 percent to reach $959 million, ARY News reported.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) apprised that cash inflows from IT freelancers during the current fiscal year ticked up by 49 percent to reach $959 million, compared to the same period last fiscal year.

During the first 10 months of the previous fiscal year, IT freelancers had generated $642 million in foreign exchange.

Concurrently, overall Pakistani IT exports blossomed, surpassing the $3 billion mark during the first 10 months of the current financial year (2025–2026).

In April 2026 alone, IT export receipts were recorded at $412.3 million. This marks a massive leap forward, maintaining strong momentum from the previous fiscal year (2024–2025), where total IT exports also crossed the $3 billion threshold over its respective 10-month period.