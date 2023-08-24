SBP reserves drops to $7.9b after loan payment 

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have dropped to $7.93 billion after a loan payment of $125 million, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.24 billion after a decrease of $131 million.

The net reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.31 billion with an drop of $6 million.

