SBP reserves fall $249mn to $19.3bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 1.27% during the week ending on September 24, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On September 24, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $19,294.5 million, down $249 million compared with $19,543.4 million recorded on September 17.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $26,150.8 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,856.3 million.

Read More: GOVT JACKS UP PETROL PRICE BY RS4 PER LITRE

The central bank cited no reason behind the decrease in the reserves.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!