SBP reserves fall $123mn to $20bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell 0.61 % on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

The foreign currency reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $20,022 million on September 3, showing a decrease of $123 million compared with $20,145.6 million in the previous week.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $27,102.6 million.

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 27.10 billion as of September 03, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v pic.twitter.com/VA6Uo3vhtF — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 9, 2021

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,080 million.

On August 24, Pakistan received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “SBP has received US$ 2.75 billion from the IMF, as part of SDR allocation announced by IMF recently,” the State Bank had tweeted.