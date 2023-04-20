SBP reserves jump to $4.43b after commercial loan from China

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) forex reserves have increased to $4.43 billion after receiving Rs300 million commercial loan from China, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SBP spokesperson confirmed that $300 million commercial loan from China has been received and $384 million was increased to the central bank’s reserves. The total reserves of the SBP increased to $4.43 billion from $4.03 billion.

The commercial banks’ reserves reached $5.53 billion after the increase of $6 million. The country’s total reserves reached $9.96 billion after an increase of $400 million.

On April 18, the country’s foreign exchange reserves were increased after Pakistan received $300 million from China.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received the third disbursement in its account amounting to $300 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

The Chinese bank provided $1.3 billion loan to the central bank so far.

