Friday, August 6, 2021
Anjum Wahab

SBP reserves rise $16m to $17.84bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $16 million on a weekly basis, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

On July 30, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were recorded at $17,846 million, showing an increase of $16 million when compared with $17,829.8 million recorded on July 23.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by commercial banks, stood at $24,853.2 million.

Net reserves held by banks were recorded at $7,007.2 million.

