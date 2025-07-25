web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

SBP simplifies account opening for individuals and businesses

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a consolidated customer onboarding framework aimed at simplifying and standardizing the account opening process for individuals and businesses, while also promoting digital payment adoption across the country.

According to a statement, SBP advised regulated entities (REs), including banks and financial institutions to ensure that new account opening is completed within two working days for the general public.

Customers should also be able to track the status of their account applications, enhancing transparency and customer convenience.

In addition, SBP has directed all REs to equip merchants—both new and existing—with at least one digital payment acceptance solution, such as Raast QR codes, Point of Sale (POS) terminals, or e-commerce/Raast checkout systems to enable seamless in-store and online transactions.

The new framework also aims to rationalize documentary requirements and enable digital onboarding through user-friendly platforms, making it easier for customers to open and operate various types of bank accounts remotely.

To promote low-cost digital inclusion for small businesses, SBP has instructed REs to categorize merchants as micro, small, or registered, facilitating targeted onboarding and support.

These initiatives are part of SBP’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial inclusion and reduce reliance on cash-based transactions. Recent innovations by the central bank include Asaan accounts, branchless banking, digital onboarding, and specialized account types for freelancers, overseas Pakistanis, and remittance recipients.

By simplifying account opening and expanding digital payment infrastructure, the SBP aims to bring unbanked individuals and businesses into the formal financial system, while aligning its regulatory framework with international best practices.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.