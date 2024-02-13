20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

SBP suspends licenses of three exchange companies

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday suspended the license of three exchange companies in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, the SBP has suspended the authorization of three exchange companies on account of serious violation of the State Bank’s regulations with immediate effect until further orders.

The notification further barred the head offices of the exchange companies and their outlets from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

Earlier, the SBP suspended the permit of an exchange company.

As per the details, the permit of the Royal International Exchange Company was suspended by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The step was taken by SBP over the exchange company’s violation of rules and regulations.

Earlier, United Bank Limited (UBL) announced to establishment of its own exchange company. As per details, the announcement came after the Board of Directors (BoD) meeting approved the “establishment of an EC with Rs1 billion as initial paid-up capital, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UBL”.

The establishment of exchange companies by banks has started after the ban on B-category exchange companies and the SBP has recently permitted banks to set up exchange companies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.