SBP to unveil monetary policy on Monday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the second Monetary Policy of the year 2025 on Monday, March 10.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on Monday, March 10, 2025 to decide about the Monetary Policy, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed in a statement.

The MPC will review overall financial and fiscal situation, major economic indicators, data of different sectors and major developments taken place since announcement of the previous monetary policy while its decisions would be conveyed by the SBP through the Monetary Policy Statement.

The MPC, in its previous meeting on January 27, 2025, adopting a cautious approach decided to cut the policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent owing to continued downward trend in inflation and gradual improvement in high frequency economic indicators and current account.

The committee had noted the improvement in economic indicators including current account balance, inflation, external inflows, monetary management and foreign reserves but it was cautious about inching up of inflation in subsequent months as well as uncertainties in global economic policy environment.

Considering the developments and evolving risks, the MPC had stressed the need for a cautious monetary policy stance to ensure price stability, which is essential for sustainable economic growth.