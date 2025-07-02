SBP’s foreign exchange reserves surged by US$ 5.12bn in FY25-26

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves surged by US$ 5.12 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25 ended on June 30, ARY News reported.

According to the SBP, its foreign exchange reserves closed at US$ 14.51 billion as on 30 June 2025 rising from US$ 9.39 billion on 30th June, 2024.

“This significant increase reflects a marked improvement in the country’s current account balance and the successful realization of planned inflows throughout the year,” the SBP said in a statement.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves also increased following a tranche from the International Monetary Fund.

According to the central bank, over the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2024-25 , Pakistan received a cumulative $34.9 billion in remittances. The remittances amount marks a substantial jump from the $27.1 billion recorded in the first 10 months of the previous fiscal year 2023-24.

The SBP also reported a 28.8 percent increase in remittances compared to the corresponding period last year. The central bank said that as compared to April 2025, remittances saw a 16 percent increase, while they grew by 13.7 percent year-on-year from May 2024.