SC acquits son in father’s murder case after reconciliation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has acquitted a man who was previously sentenced to death by the trial court for killing his father in a land dispute case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the appeal of Muhammad Safdar against his life sentence.

The court set aside the life sentence on the basis of reconciliation and a settlement reached between the convict and the legal heirs of the deceased.

The case dates back to 2013, when Muhammad Safdar, a resident of Jalalpur, killed his father over a property dispute.

The trial court had awarded him the death penalty, which was later converted into life imprisonment by the Lahore High Court.

During the hearing, the court was informed that a compromise had been reached between the parties. The bench noted that, in light of the settlement and relevant legal provisions, the conviction could not be sustained.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the case fell under earlier legal provisions, as subsequent amendments introduced in 2017 were not applicable to this case.

He also contended that reconciliation is recognized under Islamic principles and supported by previous judgments of the Supreme Court.

The court observed that while the nature of the crime was serious, the law allows consideration of compromise in such cases where legal heirs reach a settlement.

After reviewing the arguments, the Supreme Court accepted the compromise and overturned the sentence of Safdar, ordering his release.