SC adjourns ex-judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned the heairng of a case related to the dismissal of Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui until 10 am on Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

A five-member larger bench headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the plea, which was broadcast live. Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan were also part of the bench.

Hamid Khan and Barrister Salahuddin appeared before the SC to represent Shaukat Siddiqui and the federal government, respectively.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked the country was heading towards democracy and the apex court was also becoming a democratic institution.

Elaborating his remarks about democracy, CJP Isa said that Justice Tariq and Justice Ijazul Ahsan refused to join the bench, he did not remove anyone from the bench.

Hamid Khan in his remarks said Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was dismissed after a ‘speech’, which he also read before the SC bench. A reference was also filed against my client in the Faizabad sit-in case.

Jamsheed Dasti and a CDA officer were applicants, Khan said and claimed former ISI chief Faiz Hameed along with another officer visited Shaukat Siddiqui.

At this juncture, CJP asked Hamid Khan why he had not made persons he is alleging as party in the case. It has become a trend to criticise institutions not personalities.

“Every institution has good and bad people, if you are trying to save anyone, please tell,” CJP asked Hamid Khan.

We will not allow you to raise allegations against anyone on their back, if you want then nominate them in your plea.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s counsel claimed SJC did not allow them to make former ISI chief Faiz Hameed as respondent in the case.

Now you have the chance, why aren’t you making him respondent in the case, CJP remarked and added we will not believe you without hearing to those, who are you accusing.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.