SC adjourns Imran khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Wednesday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) plea against terminating his right to defence in a defamation case filed by Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

As per detail, a three-member bench headed by justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

PTI chief Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar completed his arguments in this case.

The court summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer tomorrow to present his arguments in the defamation case and adjouned the case till Decemeber 29.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea against terminating his right to defence in a defamation case filed by Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to note here that five years back, Shahbaz Sharif filed an Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against PTI chief Imran Khan for accusing him of offering a bribe to stay silent over the Panama Papers allegations against the Sharif family.

