SC allows Sanaullah Masti Khel to contest election

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court granted an appeal of Sanaullah Masti Khel and allowed him to contest election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declared the decision of Lahore High Court Multan bench as void and directed the election commission to add the candidate’s name in ballot papers.

Masti Khel has remained MNA from Bhakkar and earlier a member of Punjab Assembly.

Complainant’s lawyer earlier alleged that Sanaullah Masti Khel has been a proclaimed offender. “What crime he has committed. If it is terrorism or kidnapping for ransom case,” the chief justice questioned.

“If he is a dangerous man, we will not allow him to contest election,” CJP asked.

“He is charged of burning tyres,” Justice Musarrat Hilali said. “He is not proclaimed offender he has been on bail,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked.

“What was hurry to the high court to cancel the tribunal’s decision,” Justice Hilali questioned.

“In a single day the case heard, and court decided the matter, it could have put off the matter for next day,” chief justice observed.