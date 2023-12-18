SC annuls high court’s order about delimitations in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday annulled Balochistan High Court’s order about delimitations, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Acting CJP Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah announced the landmark verdict on the ECP’s appeal against the delimitation of two provincial assembly seats of Quetta.

The SC ruled that objections to the delimitation of constituencies cannot be raised after the election schedule has been announced.

Justice Athar Minallah asked how the high court can use the legal authority of the election commission.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that after the issuance of the election schedule, all litigation related to constituencies had become ineffective. The entire election process cannot be affected to provide relief to one person.

“We have to draw a line and set a limit in this regard,” Justice Shah remarked.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said he did not understand why everyone wanted the election delayed. “Let elections take place in the country,” he remarked.

The Balochistan High Court had changed the delimitation of constituencies of the ECP in Shirani and Zhob. The ECP had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the decision.

Last week, Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan suspended a Lahore High Court (LHC) order on the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy, which cast uncertainty over the holding of general polls.