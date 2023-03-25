SC approves PTI’s plea against postponement of Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday approved a plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), submitted against the delay in the Punjab assembly election on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court registrar’s office did not raise any objection to the petition and allotted a number for hearing the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier in the day, the PTI challenged the election commission’s decision to change the date of the election in Punjab and KP.

Punjab and KPK assemblies’ speakers Sibtain Khan and Mushtaq Ghani have filed a joint constitutional petition on behalf of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf.

Assad Umar, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and Abdul Rehman have been among the joint petitioners.

The federation, Punjab and KPK have been made parties along with the ministry of parliamentary affairs, ministry of law and the cabinet in the PTI petition.

A contempt of court petition has also been filed in Supreme Court against the postponement of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The prime minister, chief ministers, Governor KP and Chief Election Commissioner has been made a party in the contempt petition filed by G.M. Chaudhry advocate, a resident of Islamabad.

