SC asks FIA for action against fake social media accounts using its name

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has taken notice of fake social media accounts being run using its name, ARY News reported.

The SC after taking stern notice of the complaints directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block and take action against such fake social media accounts that are using Supreme Court’s name.

The SC spokesperson in a statement said the apex court does not have any of the accounts on social media and the accounts using its name are fake.

Read more: IG Sindh writes to FIA against fake social media accounts of Sindh Police

Earlier, Sindh’s top cop Mushtaq Mehar wrote a letter to the cybercrime wing over the fake yet popular social media accounts of Sindh Police running rife unauthorized by the department but under its name and logo.

Inspector-General of Police Mehar wrote in a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that all the Sindh Police accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram are run by unknown individuals and have nothing to do with the police offices.

Comments